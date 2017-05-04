Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Are Back Together – Report
DESPITE Nick Cannon recently saying he and ex Mariah Carey are strictly co-parentsat this point in time, new reports indicate Monroe and Moroccan’s mom and dad have officially reunited.
The “We Belong Together” singer has officially reconciled with the former America’s Got Talent host, according to sources at Life & Style.
The exes were spotted laughing it up over dessert at West Hollywood’s Au Fudge on April 22, with sources saying the pair are officially back on.
“They were laughing and joking around,” the source explained. “They arrived separately, but wound up leaving together.”
Nick and Mariah with their twins
Mariah Carey with former boyfriend, dancer, Byan Tanaka
