Fungisai lands Achievers gong

GOSPEL sensation Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave continues to prove her mettle in the gospel genre as she scooped the International Gospel Artiste of the Year gong at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) ceremony held on Saturday at the Cumberland Hotel in London, United Kingdom.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

For the past seven years, the annual awards have celebrated the accomplishments of individuals and organisations in fields that include business, sport, entertainment, arts and culture.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Zvakavapano-Mashavave said it has not been an easy journey, but she feels strong when she realises there are people and organisations who appreciate her efforts.

“So many times I have felt like throwing in the towel due to the harsh challenges we face as women and Christians working in the music industry, but it’s small things like this that encourage and renew my spirit. I thank God for the Church Person Movement, which comprises of both the young and mature generations of people who believe in God, social dynamics and my art,” she said.

The Makomborero hitmaker said without Church Person Music supporters locally and abroad, it would not have been possible for her to scoop the gong as she also saluted those stood by her and believed in her dream.

“I have won for the Christian fraternity, for all the women who ever doubted their capacity, and for all generations who subscribe to this music brand. I stand as a winner of this award today for no other greater reason, but the Glory of God and the humiliation of Satan. It is God who gives me the talent and the intelligence to explore new ideas for the continued development of the music industry,” she said.

The award comes as Zvakavapano-Mashavave is still relishing her recent Musician of the Year gong that she scooped at the Zimbabwe International Women’s Awards (Ziwa) held in Leicester, in the UK.

With 14 albums under her name, Zvakavapano-Mashavave has performed at big concerts, both regionally and internationally.

Renowned broadcaster Ezra Sibanda was among those who were honoured at the ceremony as he received the Services to Music and Arts gong, while Lastone Mliswa got the Film Industry and Arts award as dancehall musician Killer T, who staged a surprise performance, walked away with the Special Recognition Award.

The honorary recipients also included Marshall Gore for his contribution to sports and community development, and Tawanda “Jusa” Sibotshiwe for creative entrepreneurship as a music producer.

The awards chairman, Conrad Mwanza, said it was not easy to put on an awards show of such magnitude as he recognised the team that worked tirelessly for months to organise the ceremony as he promised a bigger and better event next year.

“Last year we honoured the women who are doing amazing things in the media and this year it was only fitting to recognise the men, legends and pioneers who have excelled for decades and are continuing to do outstanding work in the UK and abroad,” Mwanza said.

“We have been doing this for seven years. Sometimes we have got it right and there are times where we have got it wrong, but we have continued to persevere and run with the vision that started as an idea in conversation.”

