Music legend Virginia Sillah dies

LONDON — Former member and vocalist of one of Zimbabwe’s finest and famous groups, The Harare Mambos, Virginia Sillah has died.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Sillah, who had been living in the United Kingdom for the past 16 years, passed on at Hillingdon Hospital in London on Saturday.

Family spokesperson, Cleopatra Sillah, who confirmed the death in a statement yesterday, said details of the funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

“On behalf of the Sillah family, relatives, friends and colleagues in the music fraternity, it is with regret and sadness that we announce the death of Virginia Sillah. She passed away at Hillingdon Hospital in London, United Kingdom, around 7:30pm on Saturday,” she said.

Sillah was one of the few women of her time to front a music group as lead vocalist with the famous Harare Mambos.

She was well-known for her angelic voice, which straddled all genres from jazz, soul, classical and traditional music. Her illustrious music career spanned over 30 years.

