Gweje’s designs rocks Castle Tankard

LOCAL fashion designer, Tarisai Gweje of Chaivo Label said she felt honoured to showcase her designs for the second time at the country’s annual most prestigious horse racing event, the Castle Tankard, on Saturday at Borrowdale Race Course in Harare.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Some of the range of designs that Gweje showcased at the event included the Above My Shoulder collection, which she also exhibited at the 2015 edition of the Harare International Festival of the Arts and the New Beginning, which she once took to Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking to NewsDay on the side-lines of the fashion show, the Chitungwiza-based fashion designer said exhibiting her 10 designs at the Castle Tankard was evident that her designs are becoming popular and being appreciated.

“It is good to be showcasing my designs at such a prestigious event. My designs were inspired by things that surround me. Anything that I hear or see can make me create any type of design and my latest collection for 2017 will be coming soon,” she said.

Gweje, who has been in the fashion industry for the past 14 years, said although it has not been an easy journey, she has tried her best to withstand it all.

“I have been in the fashion industry since 2003 and the journey has been hard, but in that hardness I am still growing and I am still surviving, I have really stood my ground,” she said.

Gweje, whose designs are inspired by the things around her, said she will be showcasing some of her projects at the National Arts Gallery next month.

The fashion show that featured models from Size4 Modelling Agency was co-ordinated by the agency’s stylist and founder, Wilbert Rukato.

While the fashion designers wanted to enlighten people on fashion skills, the audience, who attended the event, wore different styles with some of them being disastrous and others looking amazing.

Meanwhile, away from the fashion show extravaganza, there was entertainment galore, as thousands of merrymakers, who graced the free event were entertained by Winky D, Freeman, Judgement Yard and Andy Muridzo.

The musicians had a good day in office, as they managed to thrill fans on their separate sets. It was, however, Muridzo’s rendition of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song that sent the fans into a frenzy.

As usual, with his energetic performance, Winky D wrapped up the concert in style as he left fans clamouring for more.

