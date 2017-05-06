Ashleigh sings for the heartbroken

BUDDING songstress, Ashleigh Angel “Shashl” Moyo has turned personal experience into an inspiration to compose her latest debut single titled No More and is bubbling with confidence that the song will catapult her to stardom, as she makes her entry into the world of showbiz.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The song, produced by Adrian Tate, a former Soul Africa group member, is already making waves internationally, receiving airplay on United Kingdom’s Radio City FM and Atlanta Radio.

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender, ahead of the release of the song’s accompanying video tonight at NewsCafe, Sam Levy’s Village in Borrowdale, the 18-year-old artiste, said the release of the song and video marks the beginning of her professional music career.

“The song No More is about getting over a heartbreak. I was stirred to compose the track as it talks about my personal experience,” she said.

“I started music at the age of nine as a hobby, but I have since discovered my talent and have turned it into a career.

“Although I formed a band called BETA at the Hellenic Academy in 2009, I only managed to release my professional song this year.”

The former Dominican Convent pupil, who draws her inspiration from American singer, Madilyn Bailey, said she has invested in the production of the video to bring international flare into her work.

“I have tried my best to come up with a good video that can compete on the global stage. The video scenes were shot in South Africa and it will soon be showing on MTV, Zambezi Magic and Trace Africa,” she said.

Shashl said she learnt to play the guitar as the first instrument, which then drove her to playing nine other instruments and later became a grade seven classical pianist and a grade nine classical vocalist.

She said she is now focusing on an album to be released soon.

