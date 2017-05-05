UK-based Zimbos to showcase talent in Diaspora

UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabweans, Paulos Silimoyo and Andrew Figueredo have set up Project Zimbabwe, a platform for local artists around the world to showcase their talent, with the inaugural event set from May 26 to 29 on the island of North Cyprus.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The event will be headlined by Enock “ExQ” Munhenga (pictured), music producer, Tatenda Kamera, popularly known as Mr Kamera and Charles “Charlie Kay” Katedza among others, with DJs from UK, Zimbabwe, China and Ireland rocking it on the turntables.

The project director, Silimoyo in an interview with NewsDay yesterday from his Nottingham base, said that the platform will also include exploring other segments of arts and culture.

“Project Zimbabwe explores other aspects of life related to Zimbabwe such as fashion, film, arts and culture, allowing people to see and experience the amazing sounds and talents from Zimbabwe. This is done by featuring events, interviews and reviews,” he said.

Silimoyo commended Zimbabwe music, saying it is now reaching great heights outside Africa.

“No one can predict how big Zimbabwe music outside Africa is about to become, but we think it is fair to say that Zimbabwe music is about to explode more,” he said.

Silimoyo said they were planning to go to Dubai or Croatia for cultural exchange programmes, working alongside Korrinne Sky Lingerie Boutique, who will be showcasing their clothing products.

Project Zimbabwe is being funded by Silimoyo and Figueredo, with support from Anashe Media Group.

Like this: Like Loading...