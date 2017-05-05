Novelist turns to music

THE decline in reading culture has prompted South Africa-based rising novelist, Rudorwashe Hove to exhibit his other talents, by releasing three songs, Takasiya Nhoroondo, Handikusiyei Muchichema and Chenjera Kugara Uchivengwa.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Hove, who made his debut appearance in the book industry last year after releasing Nherera, said the decision was influenced by the fewer number of people who are reading books, particularly in South Africa.

“Here in the Diaspora, people have not received my work well. I observed that my stuff is usually read by housewives. With music, a person can be tuned in while eating, cooking or driving,” he said.

“The other factor that posed a challenge is that I write in Shona and that drives away potential South African readers. For that reason, tuning to music, which I am also good at, is better because it does not necessarily require one to be free to listen.”

The song Takasiya Nhoroondo encourages people to soldier on despite hardships.

Handikusiyei Muchichema is a gospel track and Chenjera Kugara Uchichema is a cautionary song.

Hove, whose stage name is Ramps, said, although his career in music looks promising, he will not rush to release an album, before marketing himself through live performances.

“Although I have hope for a bright future, I still need to do more bashes, make a name and then work on releasing an album. For now, let me stick to bashes and releasing singles like this latest Takasiya Nhoroondo,” he said.

“South African DJs like DJ Ganza and DJ Jimalo, all based in Johannesburg, DJ Bryie in Cape Town and DJ Pitbull pledged to support me. I have been booked for a birthday bash in Kempton Park scheduled for later this month.”

