Andy Brown’s son for Zim Achievers awards

THE son of the late music legend, Andy Brown, Alex, has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) ceremony set for Saturday at the Cumberland Hotel in London, United Kingdom.

By ARTS CORRESPONDENT

The United States-based multi-talented instrumentalist, who is aspiring to continue with his father’s legacy, will be joined on stage by his aunt, Tari Mari, gospel singer, Dalia Majongwe, Bea Muzenda, bass-baritonist, Simon Shibambu and jazz sensation, Nandi at the event.

In an interview, Alex attributes his style of music to his father, Andy, who he says taught him how to play Afro-pop music.

“I used to play a lot of rock music, but before my father passed on, he afforded me the wonderful gift of fusing Afro-pop with all the urban elements I had already acquired and I will forever be grateful to him for that,” he said.

The awards ceremony co-ordinator, Nothando Ndebele said most of the artistes that have featured at the awards ceremony since its inauguration have been relatively unknown, but are doing or have gone on to do amazing things.

“For the past seven years, guests at our previous events have had the opportunity to witness first-hand, upcoming gifted artistes, and we want to keep that trend going,” she said.

“Alex, Dalia, Bea, Simon and Nandi are a wonderful addition to Zimbabwe Achievers Award’s talent pool that has featured artistes such as Cynthia Mare, Tinashe Kachingwe, Tariro NeGitare, Chashe and Gemma Griffiths, among others, over the years.

“We have the likes of Simon, who has performed for the First Lady of China on her visit to London and, for Her Majesty the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Westminster Abbey. We also have Nandi, whose dynamic and graceful voice has adorned the stage of venues such as The Royal Albert Hall, The Roundhouse and The Southbank Centre, and we are delighted that they will share their talent with our guests on Saturday.”

Ndebele said this year they have added the Music Video of the Year award, as the latest gong in this year’s categories, and contenders are Charlie Kay’s Vimbai, Lamont Chitepo’s Maiwe, Karizma’s Shisha Pipe, Xavier Ofishal’s Check Your Balance and Kambo Boys’ Melo.

