Artistes struck by Cupid’s arrow

RENOWNED instrumentalist-cum-music producer, Clive Mono Mukundu, has released a reggae mix track as a gift to his wife, Jean, to commemorate Valentine’s Day.

Mukundu has been married to Jean for 23 years and they have two children.

The song is a reggae mix of the song Jean he recorded five years ago off his album, Tunziyo for Jean, released in 2012.

“This year marks 23 years after I married my wife and as a way of celebrating such a milestone in marriage I decided to do a reggae mix of the song (Jean) featuring my friends in the showbiz,” Mukundu said.

The track features music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana and Alexio Kawara.

Several other musicians have also lined up gigs and festivities to commemorate the day.

Upcoming Afro-pop artiste Tafadzwa “Tafgeezy” Rusike has roped in Andy Muridzo and Dony Pound in his single titled, Ndiregedze, set to be dropped on Valentine’s Day.

Produced by Macelo Productions, the track speaks to couples about how love should be properly communicated.

Rusike, who hails from the famed Rusike Brothers, who rocked the music circles in the 1980s and 90s, said the track was inspired by a bad relationship.

“I was pained. I thought my life was turning upside down. I was also losing it in music, but now I am back in full groove. My darkest days are over,” he said

Rusike said the collaboration came at the right time, since the trio shared a similar history.

“I was having a stressful time of late, but all has started taking shape. On Muridzo, I cannot say anything, but I want to assure you that everything has passed and he is fine,” he said, in a veiled reference to the Muridzo and Bev saga.

Musician Togarepi Chivaviro, famed for the hit compilation track, Ebenezer-Tirimunyasha, said although no day was evil since all days were created by God, if the world chose a specific day to celebrate love, there was nothing wrong with that.

“However, I value and celebrate love for my wife and family daily and expressing it with others around the globe on a certain day is okay,” he said.

Zora musician, Leonard Zhakata, said he saw nothing wrong with the concept, saying the day provided an opportunity for lovers to rekindle their love.

“It is good to rekindle affection and surprises, as the day causes people to refresh their love for each other. Some criticise the day because they just can’t spoil their partners,” he said.

Hip-hop musician, MC Chita said he felt everyday should be regarded as Valentine’s Day: “Personally, I don’t think there is a need for a specific day or a reason to treat your significant other special. I think every day should be Valentine’s because my woman deserves flowers every day, not just once a year.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub (Zibah) tonight hosts an exquisite Valentine’s ballet at the Rainbow Towers Hotel’s VIP Lounge from 6pm to 10pm. Dubbed the 2017 official Valentine’s Ball, the event will see captains of industry, businesspeople, artists, media, music promoters and professionals from all walks of life converging for what promises to be a top-drawer gathering.

Gifted Afro-fusion musician Mbeu and the Mhodzi tribe, back-to-back with Afro-jazz songstress, Myrah Dube, will be the toast of the night.

Econometer Global Capital founder, Christopher Mugaga, will be the guest of honour speaking on business opportunities in Zimbabwe, while ProAir International founder and chief executive officer, George Munengwa and his wife Lisa, will speak on functional marriages and relationships for successful businesses and careers.

Zibah chairperson, Takemore Mazuruse, yesterday said everything was in place for the event.

“We have put all the plugs in place and our delegates should come prepared for an enriching event. Our sponsors have availed prizes and those that have not bought the tickets in advance can do so at the gate as swipe machines are available,” he said.

