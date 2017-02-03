Nama 2017 nominees’ list out
THE adjudicators, who presided over submissions of the forthcoming edition of National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), set for February 18 at 7 Arts in Avondale, Harare, say there was mediocrity and lack of originality in a number of entries submitted.
BY WINSTONE ANTONIO
In a statement accompanying the release of the nominees by the organisers, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) yesterday, spokesperson, Catherine Mthombeni said the adjudicators were, however, impressed by artistes’ collaborations in dance, music and film.
“Adjudicators applauded the geographic spread of entries across all genres and quality of artworks, despite limited resources, although in some sectors, like ‘spoken word’ adjudicators noted some mediocrity and lack of originality in a number of entries,” she said.
Mthombeni said some key observations by the adjudicators were that digitisation has contributed to increased quality of submissions in film and, thus, contributing to improved levels of filming in the country, while high-cost production sectors like music, visual arts and film were considerably affected by the economy, thereby, contributing to a decline in the number entries.
This year’s edition of the awards has registered a decline of more than 300 entries, compared to last year’s submissions, as only 775 entries were submitted across the country ahead of the November 30 deadline, a drop of 329 from 1 104 entries submitted for last year’s edition.
“There is lack of consistency in female artistes in terms of productivity and presence, this is owing to various reasons, top among them being reluctance by promoters to support female artistes across the board,” she said.
Mthombeni said most music videos submitted for the awards were directed by foreigners and generally, the award for outstanding video is given to the director, but Nama does not award foreign practitioners. She said there had been an upsurge in online media houses and platforms.
Among the nominees are NewsDay Features and Lifestyle Editor, Phillip Chidavaenzi, whose third novel, The Latter Rain, was nominated in Outstanding Fiction category, Arts reporter Sindiso Dube and NewsDay correspondent Tinashe Muchuri. Below is the full list of the nominees:
- THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Fortune Ruzungunde in Untikolotshi
Mehluli Dube in Warrior
Everson Ndlovu in Liberation
Outstanding Actress
Rumbidzai Karize in Liberation
Tsitsi Gumbo in Untikolotshi
Farirai Mukumba in The Graduate
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Untikolotshi by Theatre for Everyone
Liberation by Savanna Trust
Warrior by Umkhathi Theatre Works
Special Mention
The Dream by Chaplin High School Drama Club
Outstanding Director
Charles Munganasa for The Graduate
Styx Mhlanga for Untikolotshi
Matesu Dube for Warrior
- SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Tinashe Tafirenyika
Lerato Ndlovu aka Nqindi
Desire Moyo
Outstanding Comedian
Ntandoyenkosi Moyo aka Ntando Van Moyo
Samantha Kureya aka Gonyeti
Nqobizitha Dube aka Q Dube
- LITERARY ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Works
Tears and Scars by Penjeni Madzikangava [Harp Bookz International]
Behind the Wall Everywhere by Farai Mungoshi [Mungoshi Press]
Misodzi Yerombe by Kelvin Mangwende [Pen Featherz Media]
Special Mention
Vicious Circle by Stephen Mutsago
Outstanding Children’s Book
My Son by Albert Nyathi & Ignatius Mabasa [Imbongi Arts]
A Magical Adventure in Chewore by Chellie Conlon
The Unwelcome Visitor by Farai Nyandoro [Jomo Kenyatta Foundation]
Outstanding Fiction
Judas Files by Robert Mukondiwa [Publish Nation]
The Latter Rain by Phillip K. Chidavaenzi [New Heritage Press]
Whose Land is it Anyway by Benjamin S. Sibanda
Special Mention
Mars His Sword by Philani A. Nyoni
- VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
Gumbeze Renherera by Anthony Bumhira
Eyes on Tobacco by Webster Mubayirenyi
Special Mention
Together Enjoying by Resta Chikomo
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
Happy Times by Rufaro Murenza
Welcome Kiss by Andamiyo Chihota
Washing Hair by Edson Kangadza
Outstanding Mix Media Work
Mhodzi Dzemusango by Semina Mpofu
Burning Three Witches by Voti Thebe
Father’s Bull by Victor Nyakauru
Outstanding Exhibition
Eye Report by Percy Manyonga at Village Unhu
Woman by Miriro Mwandiyambira at First Floor Gallery
It is Without by Helen Teede at First Floor Gallery
- DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Namaste
Christina Jenkins in Ghost
Chaleen Chimara in Power of Love
Outstanding Male Dancer
Stephanie Thomas in Phantom
John Cole in Dancing with John
Peter Lenso in Mukati
Outstanding Dance Group
Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble
Breakthrough Productions
Kinkini Dance Company
Special Mention
St. Peters Tokoyo School – Antalia Expo in Turkey
Outstanding Choreographer
Peter Lenso – Internal Vibrations
Ketan Nagar – Rengeela Power of Dance
Timikha Fisher – Listen
- FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actress
Jesesi Mungoshi in Muzita Rababa
Charlene Mangweni in Conflicts
Donna Ncube in Insuku Zokucina
Outstanding Actor
Ishmael Muvingi in Insuku Zokucina
Anthony Tongani in Conflicts
Admire Kuzhangaira in Muchaneta
Outstanding Music Video
MaObama by Walter Chawota ft. Takura Shonhai
Mari Yangu by Nico Abote ft. Eve Kawadza
Zino Irema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) by Andy ‘Cutta’ Sobhuza ft. Takura
Outstanding Screen Production (TV)
Simba Savannah directed by Tommy Deuschle
The Arthur C Evans Show directed by Trey Ncube
Tiriparwendo directed by Aaron Chiundura Moyo
Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film
All We Need directed by Mhle Nzima
Seiko directed by Sydney Taivavashe
The Way It Is directed by Daniel Lasker
Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film
Muzita rababa directed by Nick Zemura
Mwanasikana 2 directed by Beauty Nakai Tsuro
Escape directed by Joe Njagu (and Agnieszka Piotrowska)
- MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Vasco Chaya – Daily News
Tinashe Muchuri – News Day
Sindiso Dube – News Day
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Tawanda Gudhlanga – SFM
Nyaradzo Makombe – Star FM
Chila Mutimbanepasi – ZiFM
Outstanding Journalist – TV
Jesina Kuwana – ZBC
Andrew Neshamba – ZBC
Nkosana Vuma – ZBC
Outstanding Online Media
Fokus Magazine
Onvi TV
Zimbuzz
- MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding Female Musician
Ammara Brown
Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tamy
Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave
Outstanding Male Musician
Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D
Takura Shonai
Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Album
Gafa Futi by Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D
Huya Uone Zvaakuitika by Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave
Mdhara Vachauya by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Song
Takangodaro by Kelvin Kusikwenyu aka Killer T
Mukoko by Tytan ft Ammara Brown
Mdhara Vachauya by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
- SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Promoter
Xtratime Entertainment
2 Kings Entertainment
Divine Assignments