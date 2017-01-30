Jah Signal on the rise

RISING dancehall sensation, Jah Signal is continuing to rideon a crest of a wave, winning the hearts of many music followers through his compositions, which are laden with social messages.

BY ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER

The young and talented artiste is on the rise, with his compositions comprising of meaningful lyrics that have been rocking airwaves, clubs and many public places recently.

Jah Signal has also charmed several music promoters, who are inviting him to perform at their gigs.

Born Nicodimus Mutize, Jah Signal is among the most promising artistes at the moment and has proved to be a serious contender through his compositions.

The lyrically-gifted artiste rose to fame in 2011, with the release of the song Honour Ladies, which became a favourite of many music followers.

In an interview with NewsDay, Jah Signal said he is inspired by his humble background that gives him the strength to hold on, declaring that music is his calling.

“I am determined to reach greater heights in my musical career. My songs are receiving fair airplay on local radio stations, as well as in neighbouring countries like South Africa. My songs are playing on Bush Radio, a Cape Town radio station, in Australia, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates, where I also command a huge following,” he said.

Some of his hit songs include Mukwasha Mboko, Yekedero, Sig Aenda, Dhora, Fashion Police, Ebube and Wakavingei.

He has also collaborated with talented female chanter, Lindsay on a love song, Wakavingei and award winner, Tocky Vibes on track Tinovaka that is yet to be released.

“Divorce in Zimbabwe has reached alarming levels and, as an artiste, it is my duty to inform and educate the masses through music and that is when I combined my voice with Lindsay’s on this love song that talks of the significance of marriage as an institution that must be respected and safeguarded,” he said.

Jah Signal’s fight for women rights is evident in a gender-sensitive awareness track, Ebube, where he appreciates the beauty of a woman.

“Gone are the days where men would treat women as punching bags. Men must appreciate women for they do a lot in their lives, that is the message in this song,” he said.

Some of Jah Signal’s videos on YouTube channel have received fair viewership.