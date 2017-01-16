Mhere ropes in Joyous Celebration’s Bhebhe

GOSPEL musician, Mathias Mhere has roped in Joyous Celebration member Mkhululi Bhebhe on his forthcoming 10-track album, Old Testament to be launched on March 4 at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The South African-based Bhebhe added his voice on the song Vana VaJesu, which according to Mhere, tells the story of God’s children, who are always on top of their game because everything is possible with Him.

The Favour hitmaker told NewsDay that he was happy to work with one of the continent’s finest musicians, as well as securing an opportunity to break into the international market.

“We finished recording the song and I am happy that I had an opportunity to work with Bhebhe, a renowned artiste. I am confident that by working with him, I will have the opportunity to penetrate the international market,” he said.

The 32-year-old Bhebhe, speaking from his South Africa base, said he was honoured to have collaborated with Mhere, whom he described as a respected gospel musician.

“It is always an honour working with other artistes and Mathias is one of the artistes I have great respect for in the industry,” he said.

“I have a feeling this is going to be one of the most successful collaborations I have done so far.”

Mhere said he was now putting final touches on his sixth album.

“We are now putting final touches on the forthcoming album, we are progressing well. We are at the mixing stage now.

There is no pressure and on March 4, we will release the album to the fans,” he said.

Albums under Mhere’s sleeve are Tinoda Nyasha, Anoita Minana, Nguva YeNyasha, Glory to Glory and Double Double.

