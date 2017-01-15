Bustop TV in fresh collaborations

TOP comedy outfit, Bustop TV has joined forces with rising upcoming female comedians Madam Boss and Mai Titi in a hilarious skit dubbed Drama Queens that focuses on social commentary of issues that affect people in their day-to-day life.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Producer and director of the set, Lucky Aaroni, told NewsDay that the skit, featuring four female comedians would be represented by Bustop TV’s duo of Sharon “Maggie” Chideu and Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya.

“Through this latest Drama Queens, we want to strengthen the visibility of female comedians in the industry and we are now considering turning the project into a series, as the skits have been well received,” he said.

“With this partnership, we seek to raise the standard of local female comedians in the country and how they are perceived by the general population. After this, there are bound to be more associations, as we are also considering exploring a couple of concepts.”

Aaroni said, they have a jam-packed programme this year, as they were also working hard to complete last year’s unfinished projects ahead of their proposed television projects.

“Slowly, we are getting there, as we have successfully transitioned from skits to stand-up comedy. We are going to be hosting a comedy show every month out of Harare,” he said.

The production house is not new to collaborations, having partnered with dancehall prodigy, DJ Fydale to release a dancehall riddim called The Bustop Riddim.

Source: NewsDay