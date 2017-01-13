Nama entries decline

THE forthcoming edition of National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), set for February 18 at 7 Arts in Avondale, Harare, has registered a decline of more than 300 entries compared to last year’s submissions.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The figures released yesterday by the awards organisers, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz), show that only 775 entries were submitted across the country ahead of the November 30 deadline, a drop of 329 from 1 104 entries submitted for last year’s edition.

Nacz spokesperson, Catherine Mthombeni said some of the entries in the categories were identified by monitors, whom they appointed to keep an eye on excelling artists throughout the year.

“A total of 775 Nama entries were submitted from throughout Zimbabwe and the adjudication process has commenced,” she said.

“Those, who submitted entries, include production houses, studios, music stables, galleries, arts organisations and associations, groups, artistes, monitors and the public.

“There are eight categories, namely music, literary, dance, visual, film and television, theatre, media and spoken word. Two more categories include special awards as well as the people’s choice. The two special awards are arts service award and arts personality award.”

Mthombeni said the people’s choice award will be won by an artiste, who gets voted by the most people through a platform to be announced soon.

She said preparations for the awards ceremony, to be managed and organised by AB Communications, were on course, with nominees to be released on February 2.

“A panel of independent adjudicators is now presiding over all the submitted entries to select nominees as well as winners for each award,” Mthombeni said.

“Nama seeks to inspire artistes to strive for higher and original forms of creativity and provide an opportunity for arts disciplines to jointly market and publicise the arts locally, regionally and internationally,” she said.

Through Nama, Nacz recognises outstanding achievements within the creative sector by rewarding excelling artistes.

Source: NewsDay