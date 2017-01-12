Tafirenyika to host workshop in memory of late Xaba

LOCAL filmmaker, Melgin Tafirenyika today hosts an open acting workshop at Batanai Gardens in the capital in memory of the late veteran actress, Pretty Xaba, who succumbed to cancer of the oesophagus last year.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Xaba took part in a number of plays and films including the popular soap, Studio 263, famed for her role as Mai Muvengwa, Wedding Dress, Something Nice From London and also featured in advertisements for top organisations. The award-winning filmmaker told NewsDay that the workshop was driven by the passion to celebrate Xaba’s great contribution for the film industry.

“Pretty Xaba was a great actress, she might have gone, but she is not forgotten, as a result of her works. Last year, we managed to shoot five movies, but the challenge was delivery from actors. So this year, we decided to start with this free of charge acting workshop,” he said.

The Chitungwiza-based filmmaker said the workshop was also part of their project aimed at investing in skills development, as they pursue to break new ground for local films to compete on the international market.

“With my experience of shooting movies in South Africa for the past decade, I want to implement that technique in our local actors and teach them international skills since it is very expensive for some of them to go to acting schools and we are saying do not let money limit one’s talent.”

Tafirenyika said after the workshop, they would be screening the feature film Deep Thought for the first time and the screening was only for film directors, writers and producers, who have been invited from 10 big production houses. He said on Saturday, he would be conducting auditions for his forthcoming feature film Maria.

