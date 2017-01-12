Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust shelves album release

ZIMBABWE Rural Schools Library Trust has deferred the release of their much-anticipated album owing to financial constraints and concentrate on the release of three singles before the month-end.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The trust is working on an album that carries messages encouraging people to read and use library services, as well as lobbying authorities to invest in library development.

The New Zealand-based trust’s project sponsor, Driden Kunaka, said the selection of the three songs to be in Ndebele, English and Shona was in progress.

“Due to resource constraints, the trust is unable to meet the costs of recording all the 15 songs to be on the album, hence, the decision to release three songs (in Ndebele, English and Shona) from those that have already been recorded,” he said.

“We have been talking about this project for too long, and we have decided to start giving people a test of what is to come by releasing three songs initially. The trust will announce the songs by mid-month.”

Kunaka said the album titled Musicians Unite the World for Library Development and will carry songs from artistes based in Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

“Although we had wanted a larger geographical spread, but due to financial and logistical constraints, we can only guarantee that songs will come from Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The interest from both established and upcoming artistes has been amassing and if we had all the resources we needed, there will be enough songs to make two albums.”

The trust’s United Kingdom-based project manager, Belinda Magejo said songs recorded so far are by Denzel Mombeyarara, Elvis Muchenje, Jeys Marabini, Lloyd Mukumba, Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi and the 2016 Room 20 Class at Hamilton West School in Hamilton, New Zealand.

“The songs done so far are all masterpieces. All the musicians involved have been extremely innovative. You cannot expect anything better,” she said.

Related

Source: NewsDay