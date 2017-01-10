Byo author celebrates birthday with street kids

BULAWAYO teen author, Marshall Chiza on Friday celebrated his 19th birthday with some vulnerable children, who live on the city’s streets at Large City Hall in Bulawayo.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Chiza, the son of Eagle Life Ministries leader, Blessing, who was in accompany of his friends, brought the children, of different age groups, to the Large City Hall, where he gave them food.

Speaking to NewsDay, Chiza said the gesture was to make the children forget their situation and enjoy themselves, knowing there are some people who think of and care for them.

“Birthdays are always happy moments and it is a time to celebrate with family and friends, but this year I thought of doing it in a different way by giving back to the community. There is no better start than giving to homeless children,” he said.

“Most of these children do not know if they will have food to eat the next day, but a small celebration brings them joy and a

break from the routine begging or collecting garbage from the streets.”

Chiza said this marks the beginning of how he will be celebrating his birthdays in future.

“These children need love and care that some of us get by virtue of being at home with families, let us not shun them. With the little I had saved, I saw it worthy to enjoy the day with them and I will be doing this in future,” he said.

The promising author has two books under his belt, Success In No Time and Poor Billionaire.

Source: NewsDay