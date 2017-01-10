Selmor Mtukudzi takes Miss Tourism head on

AWARD-WINNING songstress, Selmor Mtukudzi’s lawyers yesterday wrote to Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Trust demanding $3 250 as payment for the artiste’s fees for being contracted to play at the pageant held last year.

by PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

The trust is alleged to have reneged on its contract with the musician, when, just before the show started, advised her that she no longer had a slot on the schedule, despite having a written contract.

“We are, therefore, instructed to demand payment of the sum of $3 250 within seven days of the date of this letter, failure to which, our instructions are to take legal action without further reference to your good selves,” Farayi Nyamayaro Law Chambers wrote.

The law firm said Mtukudzi

had spent money in preparing to perform at the show and was entitled to the fees.

It also claimed that the trust had promised to pay after the show despite the non-performance.

“Our client contacted your organisation after the event and you made an undertaking to pay the amount in full, since she had cancelled all her other engagements and could not take new instructions, as she was already booked to perform at your event,” the firm wrote.

The demand letter was attached to a contract presumably signed between Mtukudzi and the trust.

In the contract, it was agreed that Mtukudzi would be paid the fee broken down as $3 000 performance fee for her 10-member ensemble and $250 for transport and refreshments.

Benjamin Chimutengo from the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Trust was not immediately available to comment on the matter yesterday.

Source: NewsDay