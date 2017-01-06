Mabvura’s Caf Confed Cup, PSL dream

Ray Bande Senior Weekender Reporter —

FORMER Mutare Boys High student Ticha Mbavura, who has fully recovered from injury, has not only set sights on leaving a lasting impression in the CAF Confederations Cup but help his Ngezi Platinum Stars outfit win the domestic Castle Lager Premiership this year.

The Mutare born star suffered radius borne fracture on the arm which resulted in a two months lay off in last year’s Castle Lager Premiership season before he returned with only two matches of the season remaining.

The soft spoken youngster, who is turning 24 in March this year, told The Weekender that his aim for this year is to see Ngezi Platinum Stars winning the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership title.

Mabvura said he also looks forward to seeing his team going a long way in the CAF Confederation Cup tournament.

“I think we made a statement last season with an awe-inspiring performance that earned us the Chibuku Cup and a respectable finish to the league season.

“Going into 2017, my wish is that we win the Castle Lager Premiership title. I think we have a squad that is capable of achieving that. I also think we have what it takes to go a long way in the Caf Confederations Cup. We want to make a big impression and the good thing is that everyone in the team has the same spirit,” said Mbvura.

He said he has now fully recovered from injury.

“It was sad to miss about two months’ action owing to injury but I am happy that I am now fully fit and raring to go. I no longer feel any pain and hope to play my usual game when the season starts,” said Mabvura.

Ngezi Platinum plunges into the Confederation Cup battle against Pamplenousses of Mauritius in the preliminary round stage during the weekend of February 10 to 12.

They travel to Mauritius during that weekend before they host the same team in the reverse fixture a week later.

The team has since axed at least seven players to make way for new signings.

The seven, James Marufu, Innocent Sokosi, Daniel Kamunhenga, Marvelous Emmanuel, Zivanai Mhanda, Talent Chamboko and Kumbirai Kapikinyu, were shown the exit to make way for Qadr Amin, Edgar Mhungu, Xolisani Moyo, Mclive Phiri, Godknows Murwira and Domnic Mukandi.

The team is understood to be on the hunt for a striker and also chasing the signature of talented young goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva.

Ngezi Platinum squad for 2017

Nelson Chadya, Tinashe Matore, Edgar Mhungu, Xolisani Moyo, Qard Amin, Domnic Mukandi, Maclive Phiri, Liberty Chakoroma, Kelvin Bulaji, Nelson Ketala, Walter Mukanga, Partson Jaure, Edgar Tapera, Tatenda Muchisa, Donald Teguru, Davison Tavari, Terence Dzukamanja, Keith Murera, Godknows Murwira, Byron Madzokere, Mandla Muriro, Washington Pakamisa, Malvern Kwinjo, Zivanai Chikwenhere, Knowledge Machona, Micheal Charamba, Tichaona Mabvura.