Advocate Gerrie Nel‚ who today resigned as a prosecutor‚ is to head a private prosecution team which AfriForum is currently establishing‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

Reliable sources say the team will pursue prosecutions where the State “fails miserably or simply refuses to prosecute”.

Forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan is believed to be part of the team.

Kallie Kriel of Afriforum would neither deny nor confirm that Nel would be joining the organisation.

Nel cited “other interests” when he gave notice to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The prosecutor has received several honours during his 35 year career‚ including the Society of State Advocates’ Prosecutor of the Year in 2012 and the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) Special Achievement Award that same year for his work on the Jackie Selebi case.-TimesLive