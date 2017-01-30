LATEST: Moussa Faki elected AU Commission chair

From Victoria Ruzvidzo in ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Chad Foreign Minister Moussa Faki is the next Africa Union Commission chairperson after beating four other candidates in a tightly contested election here this afternoon.

He takes over from Dr Nkosazana Dhlamini Zuma who did not seek re-election after her four- year reign came to a close.

Information just received indicate that Faki beat hot favourite Kenya Foreign Minister Akina Mohamed, Sadc’s representative and Botswana Foreign Minister Pelonomi Venson Moitoi Equatorial Guinea’s Mba Mokuy and Abdoulaye Bathily from Senegal.

Sources attending the closed door voting session said Faki clinched the much sought after position because he had the backing of more regions.

Election of the AU Commission chairperson was one of the major issues that Heads of State and Government were siezed with.

The exercise was postponed at the AU summit in Kigali Rwanda last July after the candidates failed to secure the requisite two thirds majority.

The Heads of State and Government summit began today and ends tomorrow.

Elections for eight commissioners are under way while the readmission of Morroco is also expected to occupy a significant portion of the summit’s itinerary.

More to follow…..