Ziyambi re-elected for AU post

From Victoria Ruzvidzo in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Deputy Prosecutor-General Ms Florence Ziyambi was yesterday re-elected as vice chairperson of the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption beating other contestants from the continent.

She will serve on the board for the next two years.

This comes as Zimbabwe today awaits the fate of Dr Hespina Rukato vying for the post of AU Conmissioner for Political Affairs and Dr Pride Chigwedere who is gunning for the Commissioner of Social Affairs brief.

Elections wil be held today for the eight commissioners that form part of the AU secretariat.

An elated Ms Ziyambi said her re-election was an endorsement on Zimbabwe as having the capacity to help the continent deal with corruption.

“I feel very humbled to serve at this organisation. It means Africa has confidence in Zimbabwe.

“I would like to thank President Mugabe and the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi) for having confidence in me and for nominating me for re-election,” said Ms Ziyambi

The AUABCQ is an 11-member board based in Tanzania mandated to ensure AU member states put in pl0ace measures to eradicate corruption, a scouge that costs the continent billions of dollars annually.

Ms Ziyambi said the institution had proposed to declare July 11 as the African day against corruption while 2018 would be declared the Year of Anti-corruption.

In an intervew last night Dr Chigwedere said he was ready for the elections.

“We have done the relevant reach out to member states and we have been received well. They acknowledge my suitability. But the election is a complicated but i remain optimistic.

“For me it is an opportunity to serve at the highest level especially after President Mugabe served the continent so well. It is important to position Zimbabweans in organisations not only on the continent but all over the world,” he said.

The commissioners operate directly under the AU commission chairperson. Elections for the post will also be held today as Dr Nkosazana Dhlamini Zuma’s term come to an end.